Home Kino tips: The best of Disney+

× Expand Disney+ has rolled out in Germany. Should you subscribe?

After having given Netflix plenty of spotlight these last two weeks – somewhat begrudgingly, since let’s not forget these are the people who have the tendency to exploitatively and undeservingly give platforms of notoriety to people like Joe Exotic or Gwyneth Paltrow and her smug peddling of harmful Goop bullshit – it’s time to give another entertainment juggernaut some attention.

That being said, do check out our top documentary pics and the ideal pandemic and confinement streams. And before you think we’ve gone all corporate in a bid to cater for the widest streaming audience possible (in today’s case, for the sake of topicality), we remind you that – amongst others – Arsenal are offering access to their film vault for free and Yorck Kinos and MUBI have teamed up for VoD goodness. Also, don’t forget that Berlin Revolutionary Film Festival is livestreaming their 4th edition this weekend.

But timeliness is a cruel mistress and last week, Disney+ rolled out in Germany. Previously only available in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, the new direct-to-consumer streaming service has been made available to several European countries as of March 24. Considering the House of Mouse fills its Scrooge McDuck vaults of gold doubloons on the back of films and theme parks (both ventures currently shut down, with parks indefinitely closed and the film industry as a whole having been abruptly halted by COVID-19), the rollout of Disney + comes at an opportune time. Especially since they’ve had to shift their entire film release schedule: Mulan was supposed to hit cinemas last week and is now optimistically delayed to July; the entire MCU Phase 4 rollout has been rejigged (Black Widow will now come out on November 6 and Eternals has been pushed back to February 12, 2021); and the company’s adaptation of the popular YA book series Artemis Fowl (originally scheduled to open on May 29) is now bypassing a theatrical release altogether and instead heading “exclusively” to Disney+ in the coming months.

Not that it’s worth worrying too much about their calendar issues or their financial wellbeing, mind you. They’ll be just fine. It is, however, worth pondering whether you should subscribe to the Disney’s latest step towards complete global domination.

While the streaming marketplace is already overcrowded and no one really needs yet another subscription, the new kid on the streaming block has made its platform an alluring prospect, especially considering the current lockdown policies and their theatre-bypassing / straight-to-streaming tactic. The new streaming service pulls together all of the Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic content – thereby removing it from other streaming platforms, with a handful of exceptions. They're also boasting all 30 seasons of The Simpsons (which Disney acquired as part of its merger with 20th Century Fox), those dleightful Pixar shorts, and a rare collection of vintage Disney shorts released between the early 1930s and the mid-1950s, including Mickey’s colour debut The Brand Concert.

Whether or not you think that’s worth splashing out the monthly €6.99 (or yearly €69.99) is between you and current CEO Bob Chapek. However, it can’t be denied that Disney+’s online catalogue of newbies, revived classics and repidly expanding set of exclusives does feel like good value for money right now. Especially if you have littluns at home who are starting to bounce off the walls and who need to see Ratatouille right away because their tiny lives will never be the same again. Oh dear God, what kind of neglectful parent are you, why hasn’t your precious offspring seen Ratatouille yet, hmm hmm hmmmmm???

Without further ado, here are our recommendations for what to watch on Disney+.

Ratatouille

Was there ever any doubt as to what our top pick was going to be?

Many will be rushing to watch the early online releases of titles like Frozen 2 and Onward. The latter – which is Pixar’s lowest-grossing movie, due in part to the closing of theatres and the fact it’s not all that great – opened in theatres less than a month ago and is already online, in a theatre-to-streaming record time. Our advice: don’t waste your time. Both Frozen 2 and Onward are fine but sadly emblematic of the studio kicking it back and switching on the autopilot, resulting in films that lack the emotional depth and thematic definition of other, far superior films. Speaking of which, there will be discerning cinephiles who eruditely argue that Wall-E and Inside Out are the high watermarks. Nice tries, but the crown – or chef’s hat – belongs to Little Chef.

You’ve got to hand it to Pixar on this one – the elevator pitch of a country rodent scurrying around a kitchen and restoring a Parisian restaurant to its former glory by helping a bumbling wannabe-chef to cook the ultimate French Provençal vegetable dish is… odd, to say the very least. But Brad Bird and his team transformed this whimsically nuts idea into a gorgeously animated celebration about following your passion, reminding you that creative excellence can come from anyone. More than that, he delivered a beautifully surreal thesis on the nature of criticism. Considering the original director Jan Pinkava was fired a year before the movie was scheduled to be released and they had to assemble the movie in a mere 18 months, expectations were more than surpassed.

Particularly impressive is the way the film makes culinary prowess joyfully cinematic, with slapstick goodness and visual representations of flavours and odours. These elements ensure that Ratatouille is a colourful ride for the kids, as well as Proustian meditation for the older viewers about how we lose sight of what moves us because of the pessimisms of adult life.

Whether you’re catching up on a bona fide masterpiece or revisiting it for the millionth time (and appreciating all those little details like Anton Ego’s skull-shaped typewriter, or how our young chef protagonist is wearing Incredibles underpants), Ratatouille is a sensory and emotional delight that’s downright delicious.

Return to Oz

Once you’re done delighting the littluns with Ratatouille, how about mentally scarring them with wounds they’ll carry into adult life? Nightmare-fuel and reason why this film critic’s future psychologist is destined to have an almighty meltdown, this 1985 offering saw Disney exploring how far they could venture into more adult territory. Safe to say they ended up slamming on the accelerator a bit too hard.

Much darker than your average kids’ film, Return To Oz is the positively traumatizing sequel to The Wizard Of Oz. It sees Dorothy’s guardians convinced she’s mad and attempt to commit her to an asylum. Our heroine is subjected to sinister shock-treatment sessions but manages to escape and heads back to the magical world of Oz. However, when she finds her way back to the Yellow Brick Road, everything is in ruins; Lion and the Tin Man have been turned to stone and Scarecrow has been kidnapped. In order to save Oz from the Nome King and the witch Mombi, she’ll have to team up with a nightmarish roster consisting of wind-up man Tik-Tok, Jack Pumpkinhead and Belinna the talking chicken.

Yes, really.

Directed by Walter Murch (best known as the editor of The Godfather), Return To Oz came out 45 years after the beloved original, and it’s…different. Most likely the result of a collective 1970s drug comedown, the best way to appreciate the movie’s dread-soaked atmosphere and get the full experience is ideally under the influence of the devil’s cabbage.

That said, Return To Oz deserves much credit for its sheer boldness, and remains fascinatingly weird. Taking a page from The Dark Crystal’s playbook, the emphasis on the darker sides of L. Frank Baum’s Oz mythology is mesmerizing. The true nightmares come from the rather excellent use of puppetry, claymation and animatronics; the worst of the bunch are the inhabitants of this darker Oz, The Wheelers, which made a whole generation of kids fast-forward the VHS just so they could stand a chance of getting some shuteye. The Wheelers are the unholy marriage of contorted men and malevolent wheelchairs; they cackle and use their distended limbs to chase Dorothy through the ruins of Oz, and it’s… not right. Just not right.

Definitely one to keep as an in-case-of-emergency back-up option if your wee bairns are misbehaving.

The Mandalorian

We couldn’t really do a piece about Disney+ without mentioning their flagship launch show. That said, it’s bloody good fun, and no Star Wars fan should be without it.

Taking place after the dissolution of the Empire, between The Return Of The Jedi and The Force Awakens, our titular hero is a bounty-hunting gunslinger (wearing a similar armour to fan-favourite Boba Fett) who ends up as the guardian of a valuable cargo. You’ve probably guessed what (or who) that is, but no further spoilers shall be revealed here.

Essentially a Star Wars Western (so, Firefly), John Favreau’s labour of love is free of all the Skywalker force hereditary, jedi destinies and all the other mythology burdens the Saga has slogged around all these lightyears. Like Rogue One, The Mandalorian mercifully focuses on what’s happening on the ground as opposed to space-based laser scuffles, and it breathes a gritty puff of life into a franchise that desperately needed some TLC after The Rise Of Skywalker’s shenanigans.