× Expand Photo courtesy of Motion Picture Artwork, 2019 STX Financing, LLC. Catch Hustlers in Berlin cinemas now!

Writer-director Lorene Scafaria adapts Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores”, which tells the true story of a group of former strip club employees who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients in the wake of 2008’s stock market crash. It’s a female-centric crime flick that benefits from a smattering of humour and verve that elevates what could have been just another grifting drama into something far more memorable. The eclectic cast – featur­ing terrific turns from Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart, as well as cameos from Cardi B and Lizzo – are great, but it’s Lopez who runs away with the film. It’s the best she’s been since Steven Soderbergh’s Out Of Sight, and the awards buzz surrounding her performance is justified. Overall, Hustlers is empowering, unapologetic and, above all, very entertaining.

Hustlers | Directed by Lorene Scafaria (US, 2019) with Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Starts Nov 28.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.