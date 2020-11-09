Interfilm 2020: Great short films go digital

× Expand Berlin’s biggest short film festival won’t takeover the city’s cinemas this month, but will instead take its programme online. Here are the highlights. Photo: Tiivad / Wings

Following the new lockdown protocols, all film festivals this month have either decided to postpone their events completely or move them online. Interfilm has chosen the latter, and is gearing up to digitally welcome audiences to its short film universe from the extended period of November 11 to December 13 at www.interfilm.de/sooner. The festival has stated that they are making the best of a challenging situation, and are banking on this being the perfect time to have a cosy evening at home with some terrific short films.

The 36th edition features over 270 shorts that will be presented online, including selected Q&As over a period of one month, all for the price of single cinema ticket of €7.95. A bargain, especially considering the eclectic selection of films spanning over 30 programmes.

The Online Award selection streams from the 11th onwards, with 10 films under the Eyes Wide Open header; the Special Programme section includes eight films in Berlin Beats, nine Arab shorts, as well as a focus on Chinese new talents and Queer Fever, with seven films in each section.

Our top picks are the documentary competition selection (from Nov 23-29), the International Competition’s fantastic Animated shorts Exploding Images and Weird Worlds (from November 30 - December 06), as well as the festival’s excellent focuses on both Postcolonialism – with six films marking the diverse perspectives that provide insight into Europe’s colonial history – and this year’s country focus on Poland, which features a total of 96 shorts.

Make sure to support the festival online and check out the full line-up of films at: https://www.interfilm.de/