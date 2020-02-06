× Expand Photo courtesy of Weltkino. Catch J'Accuse in Berlin cinemas now!

After the underrated The Ghost Writer released 10 years ago, Roman Polanski adapts another Robert Harris novel to similarly great results. J’Accuse follows the famous 1890 Dreyfus affair, which saw a falsely accused French Jewish captain stripped of his military grade.

It’s a stylish historical drama that dips its toes into the procedural espionage genre. It never swerves off its largely academic and linear brand of storytelling, but is to be commended for not taking the easy approach of following a beaten Dreyfus, who is cleverly kept on the sidelines while the investigation progresses.

Whatever your feelings about Polanski and the accusations against him may be – and while the greatness of a work of art should never be a mitigating circumstance – there’s no denying that the controversial director’s latest film is an engrossing watch.

J’Accuse (An Officer And A Spy) | Directed by Roman Polanski (France, Italy, 2019) with Jean Dujardin, Louis Garrel, Emmanuelle Seigner. Starts Feb 6.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.