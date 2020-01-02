× Expand Photo courtesy of Entertainment One. Catch Judy in Berlin cinemas now!

The silly season is soon upon us, with the major film awards about to be handed out. A safe bet this year – and some might say an obvious, Oscar-baity contender – is Judy. It’s true that Hollywood loves a good prestige biopic, and while Tinseltown unadventurously tends to celebrate actors who play real-life figures, Judy might be one of those rare times they get it right.

Based on the West End-to-Broadway stage play End Of The Rainbow, Rupert Goold’s biopic traces Judy Garland’s last tour in London before the chanteuse’s tragic death in 1969. So far, so awards catnip. But this is old school melodrama done right. It has its fair share of contrivances but earns every one of them; it also makes no attempt to hide the fact it’s aiming for your tear ducts. Crucial to the film’s impact is Renée Zellweger, who gets the mannerisms down, and finds both determination in the performer and deep-seated vulnerability in the fallen idol. When she goes over the rainbow, you’re taking the trip by her side, and her interpretation – and not impersonation – of Garland means the Best Actress awards are hers to lose.

Judy | Directed by Rupert Goold (UK, 2019), with Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock. Starts Jan 2.

