Nisha Ganatra’s pleasant comedy isn’t quite the 30 Rock-meets-The Devil Wears Prada crossover its premise tantalisingly suggested. Emma Thompson stars as Katherine Newbury, an acerbic TV talk show host who faces cancellation over plummeting ratings. In a bid to salvage her job, she demands that the male-dominated writers’ room drafts in fresh blood. Enter Mindy Kaling’s inexperienced Molly, a “diversity hire” who attempts to shake up the boys’ club and spice up the ailing show. Both leads are excellent in their respective roles, but the familiar jokes and socio-cultural observations needed more oomph for Late Night to truly make a mark. As it is, it’s a gentle satire that doesn’t deliver the death-blow the diversity-starved, sexist and ageist TV industry deserves, but it won’t disappoint fans of Emma Thompson’s brilliantly dry delivery.

Late Night | Directed by Nisha Ganatra (US 2019) with Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling. Starts August 29.

