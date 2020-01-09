× Expand Photo courtesy of X Verleih AG. Catch Little Joe in Berlin cinemas now!

This odd story about the breeding of a red plant that is genetically designed to secrete personality-altering pollen initially seemed like a promising mash-up of Invasion Of The Body Snatchers-meets-Little Shop Of Horrors. Sadly, the auspicious carnation wilts quite quickly, and you’re left feeling more underwhelmed than unsettled.

There’s no denying that Little Joe is a formally well executed and visually arresting film, and Austrian director Jessica Hausner has assembled a strong cast to match her aesthetic, with Ben Whishaw, Kerry Fox and Emily Beecham on board. Her vision of the future is a sterile one, mirrored in the detached attitude and off-kilter speech patterns of her protagonists. Disappointingly, the creepiness inherent to this feels more like the script has been Google translated, and Beecham – who bafflingly won the Best Actress award at Cannes last year – gives a performance that comes off as bland rather than layered.

As the runtime passes, its initial, compelling shades of Shane Carruth’s invasively eerie Upstream Colour morph into something more reminiscent of M. Night Shyamalan’s The Happening, and what could have been a fascinating allegorical chiller about our antidepressant-dependant culture precluding sincere expression ends up as a heavy-handed cautionary tale that never manages to make horticulture hair-raising.

Little Joe | Directed by Jessica Hausner (UK, Austria, Germany, 2019), with Emily Beecham, Kerry Fox, Ben Whishaw. Starts Jan 9.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.