Lee Isaac Chung’s tender-hearted Minari sees a Korean-American family relocating from California to rural Arkansas in the 1980s, in search of a fresh start as farm owners.

Like this year’s Oscar-winner Nomadland, it presents a tapestry of American life and exposes the fissures of the American Dream and the immigrant experience – specifically cultural assimilation. It dissects these themes not only with the astute sensitivity and scepticism they deserve, but also with great warmth. The drama, inspired by Chung’s own childhood, uses the thematic content as a stepping stone for a more universal and deeply moving story about new beginnings, one that’s rich in colourful texture and has, above all, heart.

The beautiful performances from Steven Yeun as the determined patriarch, Yun-jung Youn’s Oscar-winning turn as the amiable and wisecracking gran and the note-perfect turns from the young Noel Cho and Alan S. Kim make the emotional stakes all the more resonant. They contribute to making Minari possibly the most wholesome and compassionate film you’ll see all year, a stunning story that movingly reminds us that the hope and love we salvage from hardships will save us from ourselves.

Minari / Directed by Lee Isaac Chung (US, 2020), with Steven Yeun, Yun-jung Youn, Noel Cho, Alan S. Kim. Starts July 15.