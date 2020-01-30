× Expand Photo courtesy of Happy Entertainment. Catch Mystify: Michael Hutchence in Berlin cinemas now!

Mystify: Michael Hutchence is an insightful and frequently moving documentary from Richard Lowenstein that looks at the troubled life of the late INXS singer-songwriter. The archive imagery is sensitively edited with home movie footage and interviews from his family and friends, resulting in an empathetic portrait of stardom and mental health, with deftly-handled segments that expose the bullying mentality of British tabloids. We peel back layers that were previously intertwined with mythmaking stories and uncover a comprehensive study of a misunderstood artist.

Particularly striking are the similarities (joyful hedonism, insatiable curiosity and an endless drive to create, to mention but a few) that Hutchence shares with another Australian genius that left us all too early – Heath Ledger. It’s a music doc worth seeking out and, to add to its merits, Warren Ellis (of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) is on soundtrack duties, meaning the documentary really benefits from being seen on a big screen with a cinema sound system.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence | Directed by Richard Lowenstein (Australia, 2019). Starts Jan 30.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.