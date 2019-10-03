× Expand Normal Photo courtesy of Slingshot Films. Normal is out now in Berlin cinemas.

Through an aesthetically impressive mosaic of vignettes, writer-director Adele Tulli observes the rigid and generation-spanning mechanisms that define gender in contemporary Italian society. Over the course of 70 minutes, she presents traditional scenes from day-to-day life that highlight the contrasting male and female experience (boys playing football, girls playing with dolls, brides-to-be attending marriage preparation courses while alpha males leer at scantily clad women at a racing event), and subtly comments on the absence of a spectrum when it comes to stereotypical gender roles.

Some of the juxtapositions created in the ironically-titled Normal aren’t always as thought-provoking as they could be. However, Tulli never crusades, addressing the engrained social practices and the normalisation of defined identity dynamics from a shrewd distance; her observational account opts to never force-feed any laboured meaning or conclusions. The misjudged last-minute inclusion of a gay civil partnership can be perceived, at best, of being tokenistic and at worst, clumsily moralistic; it leaves things on a sour note, even if Tulli’s filmmaking talents are never in question.

Normal | Directed by Adele Tulli (Italy / Switzerland, 2019). Starts Oct 3.

