For Bong Joon-ho’s first film in a decade set in his native country, the South Korean auteur constructs a caustic indictment of the dehumanising effect of entrenched social strata. It’s an uncompromising and borderline unclassifiable masterwork that became the first Korean film to win Cannes’ Palme d’Or.

Parasite follows a family of grifters who break out of their cramped basement apartment to take over the house of their nouveau riche benefactors, and what starts as a biting satire gradually doubles up as a darkly comic parable about how greed brings out the worst in all of us.

A tempting comparison is last year’s Cannes winner, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters, but instead of a heartfelt story about a family surviving their impoverished lives, the scammers at the heart of Parasite are relentless in their firm belief that they are destined for greater things. By seamlessly crafting some unexpected twists and turns, which blend Hitchcockian tension with farcical elements, Bong adds sombrely poetic layers to his biting social commentary. He toys with the audience’s initial perceptions and it culminates in a fascinating and sombrely poetic ending that makes the film truly earn its title: it’ll lodge itself under your skin and set up camp there for a while. Unmissable.

Parasite | Directed by Bong Joon-ho (Korea, 2019), with Song Kang-ho, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Sun-kyun, Park So-dam. Starts Oct 17.

