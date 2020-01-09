× Expand Photo courtesy of UPI. Catch Queen & Slim in Berlin cinemas now!

Already labelled the “black Bonnie and Clyde” after a line of dialogue in the film, this story of a first date taking an unexpected turn for the worst when a couple (Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith) are pulled over for a minor traffic violation feels more like a modern and topical spin on Thelma & Louise. It’s a strong calling card for both first-time feature director Melina Matsoukas and first-time feature screenwriter Lena Waithe, who craft a thought-provoking drama that works as a strong indictment of ingrained racism and police brutality in the US.

The main snag is that as the scope of the story widens, the wheels start to wobble and the film can’t quite sustain the momentum built up by its bracingly dynamic and superior first act. Certain slightly predictable elements threaten to undermine its righteous anger and metaphorical impact. Still, Daniel Kaluuya is note-perfect and Jodie Turner-Smith is an absolute revelation here; both actors ensure that the overall drama is emotionally gratifying and always engaging, no matter how bumpy the ride.

Queen & Slim | Directed by Melina Matsoukas (US, 2019), with Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Bokeem Woodbine. Starts Jan 9.

