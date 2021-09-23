For their fifth film collaboration, Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen and Mads Mikkelsen team up to tell the story of a middle-aged military alpha-male Markus (Mikkelsen) who goes looking for revenge when his wife is killed in a train crash. He’s joined by a probability expert Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) and two techie sidekicks Lennart (Lars Brygmann) and the wonderfully-named Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro), setting out to prove that a violent biker gang are behind the train assassination plot.

What could have been the dispiriting sight of the ever-wonderful Mikkelsen pulling a Liam Neeson is thankfully anything but: Riders of Justice is not the Taken-revenge thriller it sounds like, preferring instead to unpredictably take turns for the screwball with some hilariously funny (and borderline Coenesque) moments. It’s a tonal miracle that the disparate genres work together so well here, a testimony to the script (written by Jensen and Nikolaj Arcel), as well as Jensen’s audacity in wanting the audience to develop some genuine empathy for the characters. They’ll get to witness some ultra-violent action while laughing their way through a film about trauma, chance and dumb coincidence.

It’s a deliciously original oddity, an existential action-comedy that sincerely surprises in its meditations on how no one can predict or calculate outcomes in a chaotic world, and how sometimes the best way of living life is accepting our lack of control and just rolling with the punches.

Riders of Justice / Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen (Denmark, 2020) with Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro. Starts September 23.