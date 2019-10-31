× Expand George Kraychyk Catch Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in Berlin cinemas now!

An interpretation of Alvin Schwartz’s beloved book series and set against the backdrop of Nixon’s 1968 re-election campaign, André Øvredal’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark cleverly combines old-fashioned scares with timely socio-political commentary to create a satisfying, tween-friendly horror romp. A collection of vignettes centred around a book stolen from a haunted house, the film’s strengths far outnumber its weaknesses. Guillermo del Toro’s production looks gorgeously autumnal, the practical effects are consistently creative, and the red-tinted Pale Lady sequence is profoundly unsettling. Sadly, the clunky script hits a lot of familiar beats and features a host of clichéd characters. Attempts at political allegory are admirable, and an anti-racism message is strong and clear, but Øvredal mucks it up by sneaking in an unnecessary pro-military stance.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark | Directed by André Øvredal (US, Canada, 2019) with Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza. Starts Oct 31.

