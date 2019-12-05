Schonheit & Verganglichkeit (Beauty and Decay) ⋆⋆⋆

× Expand Photo by RealFictionFilme. Catch Schönheit & Vergänglichkeit (Beauty and Decay) in Berlin cinemas now!

Annekatrin Hendel’s documentary focuses on three Berlin rebels – Sven Marquardt, Dominique “Dome” Hollenstein and Robert Paris – recollecting their youth in the East Berlin punk scene of the 1980s. What could by all rights have been yet another nostalgic trip about how wonderfully debauched it all was and how far we’ve strayed from punk and true Berlin yadayadayada, instead feels like something refreshingly different. Straying from the typical underground myth-peddling, Beauty and Decay is a bittersweet and at times touching study of aging and enduring friendship, as well as a study of how creative difference deserves to evolve, and to never be sclerosed in time.

Schönheit & Vergänglichkeit (Beauty and Decay) | Directed by Annekatrin Hendel (Germany, 2019), with Sven Marquardt, Dominique Hollenstein, Robert Paris. Starts Dec 5.

