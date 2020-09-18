× Expand Seberg is in Berlin cinemas now! Photo: Prokino Filmverleih

Inspired by the true events that saw the star of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless become an enemy of white conservative America in the late 60s, Benedict Andrews’ biopic sticks to the tried and tested formula but benefits from Kristen Stewart’s excellent performance as Jean Seberg. She captures the actress’ essence and brings a nervous energy to the short-haired icon of the French New Wave, who became involved with the civil rights movement and was subsequently put under FBI surveillance. Her performance elevates what is a well-meaning but sometimes frustratingly inert drama, one whose stellar acting ensemble (Anthony Mackie, Zazie Beetz, Jack O’Connell) outshines a rather conventional script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who take many liberties when it comes to facts. Still, for all its flaws, it’s an intriguing thriller with political inflections and depressingly timely echoes.

Seberg / Directed by Benedict Andrews (UK, US 2019), with Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie, Jack O’Connell. Starts September 17.