Catch Sorry We Missed You in Berlin cinemas now!

Hard to sit through, for all the right reasons, Sorry We Missed You begins bleak and continues in that manner. From the director of I, Daniel Blake, we are once again gifted a gritty portrait of working-class life in northern England. A no-nonsense but truly caring father joins a parcel delivery service with the promise of improving life for his family, but the harsh realities of modern-day labour-exploitation soon take their toll. The performances of the main cast are brilliant and will leave a tear in anyone’s eye as the finale hits home.

This film is an important social commentary, and while no-one will be walking out of the cinema with a smile on their face, most will be glad to have seen it, perhaps after heading home to hug their loved ones.

Sorry We Missed You | Directed by Ken Loach (UK, France, Belgium, 2019), with Kris Hitchen, Debbie Honeywood, Rhys Stone, Katie Proctor. Starts Jan 30.

