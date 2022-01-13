Spencer is an unconventional psychological fable that follows the late Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart) over the course of a three-day Christmas stay at the royal Sandringham estate. It’s an odd beast that is, for better and for worse, surprising. It’s overwrought, clunky and yet always beautiful to experience, chiefly thanks to the stellar work of cinematographer Claire Mathon. Stewart’s performance is excellent (and an Oscar voter’s wet dream) and the film doesn’t stoop to easy criticism, never feeling like a cheap missile aimed at the British monarchy, even if Her Maj and her antiquated mob are rightly portrayed as sclerosed in stifling traditions.

What shines brightest in Spencer are some terrific surreal touches – specifically sequences that weaponise food – but these either peter out or tend to get very heavy-handed: one repeated leitmotiv featuring the apparition of another doomed royal who haunts Diana becomes patience-testing.

When it comes down to it, Spencer is no Jackie – Larraín’s 2016 portrait epic of another tragic real-life figure that felt significantly more accomplished – and whether or not it’s headed for awards glory, it’s somewhat baffling why so many are championing Spencer as a flat-out tour de force.

Spencer / D: Pablo Larraín (UK, 2021), with Kirsten Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris. Starts: January 13.