It should have been game over for this horror franchise, whose diminishing returns since the 2004 original meant that the good Saw name was more an eye-rolling punchline than a nightmarish reminder of what the genre can achieve with a few convoluted torture devices.

Enter Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson to give an A-list jolt to the waning series. They are joined by franchise veteran Darren Lynn Bousman, who admirably tries something different with the story, set years after the after the death of the notorious Jigsaw Killer.

The issue is that while a clean slate is intriguing, Spiral doesn’t know whether it wants to be a Fincheresque procedural thriller or more of the same trap-based torture porn nonsense that was never that much fun to begin with. It settles for both, resulting in a clumsy mishmash that is well-paced but sees all the franchise’s worst tropes making their unwelcome return: flashbacks a-go-go, outdated sped-up editing, and a completely flat final twist that you’ll have seen coming a mile off.

It’s really quite painful to sit through. And not for the right reasons.

Spiral: From The Book Of Saw / D: Darren Lynn Bousman (US, 2021) with Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson. Starts September 16.