Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci serve up perfectly calibrated performances in a poignant and devastatingly intimate story.

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) are a couple going travelling through the Lake District in a campervan.

This initial barebones premise of Harry Macqueen’s second feature can sound like a knockabout roadtrip comedy or even over-sentimental romantic fluff featuring an uptight Brit and a cheeky American, but the reality is very different: it transpires that Tusker has early-onset dementia and an ulterior motive regarding their trip.

Supernova is a poignant and devastatingly intimate story

No more shall be spoiled here, but if you think The Father put you through the emotional wringer, prepare yourselves: this tender, warm and deeply affecting drama will break your heart and piece it back again in the most beautiful of ways. If there was any justice, Supernova would not have been so bafflingly overlooked during the most recent awards season, and both Firth and Tucci would’ve hoovered up the gongs for their perfectly calibrated performances.

Supernova / D: Harry Macqueen (UK, 2020), with Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci. Starts October 14.