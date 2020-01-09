× Expand Photo courtesy of Edition Salzgeber. Catch Swans: Where Does A Body End? in Berlin cinemas now!

Swans: Where Does A Body End? sees director Marco Porsia chronicle the career of singer-songwriter Michael Gira and his band Swans. It’s a comprehensive look at the ever-evolving band and the way Porsia presents the 1980s New York music scene through a snapshot of the East Village and the touring realities of a band producing “emotionally disruptive” music is especially interesting. Gira is also an interesting figure, one who candidly admits he’s been dictatorial and abrasive, leading to endless band breaks and personnel change; the doc is at its strongest when exploring the youthful solipsism of the leading man.

However, while it can be forgiven its rather generic structure and the expected reliance on talking heads (featuring Blixa Bargeld, Jehnny Beth, Karen O, Thurston Moore and many more), there’s simply no excuse for the seemingly never-ending runtime. Where Does A Body End? More like: When Does The Bloody Doc End? It becomes increasingly generic and so achingly repetitive by the end that it starts to feel like a self-aggrandising puff piece you’d find on a bonus DVD sold with the special edition Best Of compilation. One for the (very patient) fans.

Swans: Where Does A Body End? | Directed by Marco Porsia (Canada, 2019). Starts Jan 9.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.