The cautious return of outdoor cinema season

Berlin's open-air cinemas are set to reopen this week in line with the latest guidance from the Senat. Photo courtesy of FKK

With cinemas reopening today in the UK, Ireland and France, Berliners won’t have to wait too long for their cultural hit, as the first theatres and cinemas are reopening as outdoor venues this week. Last week’s announcement that the second leg of the 71st Berlinale will be going ahead next month as an in-person open-air event has meant that from May 19, outdoor cultural events are now possible. Freiluftkinos in Kreuzberg, Mitte, Friedrichshain and Rehberge plan to open at the end of this week (May 20 and 21), while the Yorck Group plans to open the outdoor cinema at Kulturforum, as well as a new venue at Charlottenburg Palace, at the beginning of June.

The Berlin Senate has confirmed this – the prerequisite being that the seven-day incidence rate remains stable and below 100 in order to loosen the nationwide emergency brake. Should that continue to be the case, there’ll be a maximum number of 250 people per screening, in conjunction with strict rules on distancing. Like last year, fixed seating will be required: all tickets must be purchased online and masks remain a must on site when you’re not in your booked seat, i.e.: mandatory before and during your ticket scan, when you move from your allocated seat to the kiosk and toilets, and when you leave the premises.

The programmes were meant to be out today, and regardless of some delay on that front, we’ve got some info and a few scoops.

Freiluftkino Kreuzberg will start as soon as this Thursday, at 21:30, with the screening of Faraz Shariat’s fantastic debut film Futur Drei (No Hard Feelings), which premiered at last year’s Berlinale, where it won the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film. The opening film of the season was originally slated as German actress Franka Potente’s first feature, Home, starring Jake McLaughlin and Kathy Bates, which premiered in 2020 at the Rome Film Festival and went on to screen at the San Francisco International Film Festival this year. We can only hope that the film will be a part of the main programme, which comes out tomorrow. Freiluftkino Kreuzberg organiser and programmer Arne Höhne told us that open-air cinema lovers are already used to the safety measures, since they remain the same as last year. He added that 250 people is much less than was allowed last year, but that there’s hope that more people will be permitted when the Berlinale Summer Special starts in June (9-20). Fingers crossed.

Freiluftkino Friedrichshain will follow suit on Friday at 21:30 with an exclusive preview of Icíar Bollaín’s Goya-nominated tragi-comedy, Rosa’s Wedding (La Boda de Rosa / Rosas Hochzeit). The film also did the festival rounds last year – premiering at the Málaga Film Festival – and has yet to be released in German Kinos. It follows a 45-year-old woman who has devoted her life to pleasing others. When work and family drama finally become too overwhelming to bear, she decides to shake things up: she looks to start her own business and wants to get married… to herself. It’s well worth a watch and is screening in OV Spanish with German subs.

Frieluftkino Rehberge will also wait until Friday at 21:30 to kickstart their open-air season with Lee Daniels’ biopic The United States Vs. Billie Holiday. Having already been released on VoD, we reviewed the film in last month's magazine, saying that it’s a muddled musical biopic that just about makes up in ambition what it lacks in narrative cohesion. The United States Vs. Billie Holiday is both an account of the tragic life and career of blues singer Billie Holiday and a portrait of the state-sponsored racial oppression courtesy of the FBI. Suzan-Lori Parks’ zig-zagging script feels stilted and never satisfyingly interweaves both strands into a powerful through-line, and while the film falls short in a lot of categories, there’s simply no denying that a star is born in Andra Day, who is astonishing as Holiday. Her Oscar nomination for the role is well deserved and worth the price of admission alone.

Elsewhere, Kino Central in Mitte has already announced its open-air programme, which starts on Thursday, with Parasite (21:15 – OmeU). Screenings of old favourites will include Wings of Desire (21/05, 21:15 – OmEnglU and a repeat screening of 31/05, 21:30), Rocketman (22/05, 21:15 – OmU), Call Me By Your Name (26/05, 21:15 – OmU), Midsommar (27/05, 21:15 – OmU) and Suspiria (29/05, 21:15 – OmU), with more to follow.

Other Freiluftkinos have yet to make announcements, including one of our favourites for outdoor OV screenings, Freiluftkino Insel im Cassiopeia, which has only stated that the 2021 season is still in preparation, with no further information at this time.

Further prospects for indoor cultural events will continue to be discussed in the coming days. We’ll keep you updated on further openings, tomorrow’s programme releases, which films to catch and when, as well as our full Berlinale Summer Special coverage on exberliner.com.