× Expand Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Catch The Good Liar in Berlin cinemas now!

There was every reason to get excited about the latest big screen collaboration between director Bill Condon and British national treasure Ian McKellen; their work on Gods And Monsters and Mr. Holmes proves they’re a force to be reckoned with. Sadly, this third collaboration fails to live up to their previous efforts.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Searle, The Good Liar sees McKellen play Roy, a retiree who meets widowed Betty (the wonderful Helen Mirren) on an online dating service. From there starts an intrigue about deceptive appearances and double-crossing that is efficient to a point but never properly impactful. The tone swerves from con-man hijinks to wannabe-poignant reckoning, with the puzzle pieces never fitting together to make anything truly memorable. Moreover, The Good Liar never fully earns its dramatic third act twist: it’s a denouement which aims for Hitchcockian but feels preposterously random, and ends up short-changing its two veteran performers.

The Good Liar | Directed by Bill Condon (UK, 2019), with Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren, Russell Tovey. Starts Nov 28.

