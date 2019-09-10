× Expand Venice Film Festival Photo by Bart Ryker. Our exberliner in Venice wraps up his time at the Venice Film Festival.

That’s a wrap on the 76th Venice Film Festival. Having seen a grand total of 41 films (which I think constitutes a silent cry for help), it’s time for a round-up of this year’s heavy-hitters, sidebar gems and controversies from the sun-kissed Lido…

Heavy hitters

This year’s 76th edition felt weaker in comparison to previous years. To be fair, we’ve been spoilt rotten these last few years, particularly the last three, which were ones for the ages. We were due a weaker one, and the 2019 Competition delivered the duds. But let’s start with the broadly positive…

The most buzz-worthy and eagerly anticipated titles were James Gray’s Ad Astra, which divided the critics on the Lido, and Todd Phillips’ Joker, the surprise winner of the Golden Lion. So, just to confirm, the director of Road Trip and The Hangover trilogy just won a Golden Lion. I’ll let that settle in. It’s a bit of a shame that the jury didn’t give a leg-up to other smaller or less market-friendly productions, like Shannon Murphy’s Babyteeth or Václav Marhoul’s The Painted Bird, especially since a more left-field choice would have broken the pattern of awarding the Golden Lion to audience-tailored films that don’t really need the push to ensure commercial success. Joker’s win nevertheless remains a strong statement as, in recent years, the top gong has gone to films that did well in the awards season: Phillips’ film is now a bonafide Oscar contender and Joaquin Phoenix seems like a shoo-in for Best Actor. Both Ad Astra and Joker will be coming to a Kino near you in the coming weeks.

Noteworthy Competition titles included the only two films directed by women (more on that later): The Perfect Candidate and the aforementioned Babyteeth. The first is a solid if unremarkable film directed by Saudi Arabia’s most prominent female filmmaker Haifaa al-Mansour; it’s a sincere drama about a young female doctor who runs for public office, one which reflects the “momentum of change” the director mentioned when referring to the fate of women in her country. Far more compelling was the second entry, Shannon Murphy’s feature debut. I’ll be the first to admit that the premise of a mother and father discovering that their seriously ill teenage daughter has fallen for a bad egg sounded like generic coming-of-age fodder, a genre close to saturation point. However, selecting a first-time feature filmmaker for the Competition line-up is a bold move, and it was rewarded. Babyteeth is a tender, emotionally engaging and subtly devastating story that got my eyeballs sweating, and by the sound of tissue ruffling during the press screening, I wasn’t the only one battling those damn allergies. Murphy takes genre-common themes of rebellion and first love and makes them feel fresh, never relying on easy histrionics or pandering to the melodramatic tropes inherent to countless The Fault In Our Stars-like dramas.

Netflix had something of a banner year, with Marriage Story, The Laundromat and The King, which all satisfied in their own ways. Noah Baumach’s Marriage Story is the bracing story of a stage director and his actor wife struggling through a coast-to-coast divorce. For a tale that purports to be an even-sided account of the breakdown of their relationship, the scales often feel slightly tipped to one side, reinforcing the fact that the (excellent) script was written from a male POV. Still, it was comfortably one of the strongest entries in Competition, a poignant portrait that’ll ring true for anyone who’s ever felt that romantic ties reaching breaking point. It sadly went home empty-handed but should feasibly nab a few nominations come Oscar season, with both Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver on fine form.

The Laundromat, Steven Sodeberg’s slick dramatization of the Panama Papers saga, stays on the right side of The Big Short, with its playful asides and fourth wall breaking tactics. Its strong script by screenwriter Scott Z. Burns is paired with an A-list cast that features the likes of Meryl Streep, Antonio Banderas and Gary Oldman doing his best Werner Herzog impression.

I was pleasantly surprised by David Michôd’s The King, a well-executed historical drama which steadily accomplished everything it set out to do. Its story of a wayward prince who is appointed as King of England and wages war against France has a distinctive Shakespearian vibe to it, and any jingoistic leanings that creep into the second act are deftly undone by a well-judged finale. Co-writer Joel Edgerton wisely attributes himself the best lines and Timothé Chalamet gives the Chalameniacs every reason to keep Chalameniacking ©. All hail.

However, this year’s unmissable film was The Painted Bird. It’s a punishing and unrelenting decent into hell, as we follow an unnamed Jewish boy who goes from one Holocaust nightmare to the next, trying to survive and preserve his humanity. Adapted from the 1965 novel by Jerzy Kosinski, the film prompted mass walk-outs; I was glued to the screen, mesmerized by the lush monochrome, the immersive sound design and its suffocating atmospherics. I did find myself getting angry at some points, considering the accumulative tragedies that befall our young protagonist, to the point where it felt like a twisted box ticking exercise. It ended up being the worst reviewed title of the Competition, with many damning it as a relentless exercise in misery porn. Many will have issues with The Painted Bird (considering the sheer amount of animal cruelty, I expect PETA are going to have a field day with this one), but to dismiss the film as a gratuitous catalogue of cruelty is to miss the point entirely. Czech director Václav Marhoul creates a relentlessly bleak and powerful survivalist travelogue, a portrait of humanity at a time where there was none. Crucially, the intense-but-never-gratuitous violence has a point: trauma dehumanizes and suffering tests the limits of our humanity. It was my pick for this year’s Golden Lion, and its lack of awards sadly means this Second World War epic will find it hard to get distribution.

Competition disasters

From magic to tragic, the Competition dished out some aggressively middling stuff this year. Indeed, things got of to a very rocky start with the utterly perfunctory The Truth, the first film Hirokazu Kore-eda has directed abroad. The encounter between one of Japan’s most vital filmmakers and two French thespian heavyweights (Catherine Deneuve playing a fading actress, and Juliette Binoche starring as her long-suffering daughter) promised much, and what we got was a clichéd mother-daughter drama we’ve seen countless times before, most recently in Ira Sachs’ Frankie. It’s hard to fully grasp how the filmmaker behind last year’s Palme D’Or winner, Shoplifters, could make such an uninspired film; the draw of a more international setting and audience was clearly on his mind rather than on a decent script.

The shit list continues with another depiction of an actress in crisis in Seberg. Kristen Stewart plays Jean Seberg, the iconic star of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless who became embroiled in the civil rights movement during the late 60s. She does well with the role, but once again, the script lets her down and consequently, the film never raises above your average biopic fare. As for Wasp Network and Guest of Honour, both showcased their directors at their most depressingly feckless. The first, directed by Olivier Assayas, would have worked as a six-part miniseries instead of an unengaging and surprisingly pulse-reducing story of Cuban spies in the final years of the Cold War; the second is Atom Egoyan-by-numbers, an overwrought mystery that’s about as nuanced and subtle as an air-raid siren, one which topples into farce and reminds us that the director hasn’t made a good film since the mid-90s. The fact that these titles were deemed Competition worthy is baffling, and one suspects they only got rubber-stamped on the weight of the director’s names as opposed to the worthiness of their latest endeavours.

Otherwise, Pablo Larrain’s Ema and Roy Andersson’s About Endlessness were two films I was particularly looking forward to and ones which ended up leaving a sour taste. I was not expecting Ema to disappoint, as Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain rarely puts a foot wrong. From No, The Club, Neruda to Jackie, he’s proven time and time again that there isn’t much he can’t excel at. Ema is a more scaled-down work, an unconventional and frustrating meditation on family life that ultimately rings hollow and even feels smug. Distinctive though it undoubtedly is, with cinematographer Sergio Armstrong’s superb colour palette and some fantastically shot dance sequences, the sum of its parts doesn’t add up to anything as exciting as it initially suggested. As for Andersson, the Swedish auteur’s inimitable style and gallows humour may have won him Venice’s top prize in 2014 for A Pigeon Sat On A Branch Reflecting On Existence, but his deadpan charms have faded: About Endlessness just feels like more of the same, almost like a series of outtakes that were half-arsedly edited together. If there was any transcendence to be found within these admittedly superbly shot vignettes, it went straight over my head. I’m in the minority though, as Andersson took home the Best Director award, leaving me scratching my head and rushing back to the bar for another Campari.