Missing The Sopranos? That’s still not enough of a reason to go see The Many Saints of Newark.

This crime drama prequel to the HBO series follows young Anthony (Michael Gandolfini) growing up in New Jersey during the 1967 riots, under the tutelage of the uncle he idolises, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola). We also fast-forward a few years to witness his teenage years in the early 70s, which shape him to become the mob boss we know and love, Tony Soprano.

Director Alan Taylor’s approach to the characters and the various storylines is disappointingly scattershot and the script (by David Chase and Lawrence Konner) rattles through the tired Italian mob mafia clichés you’ve seen a dozen times before: copious amounts of food, plenty of “Marone!” exclamations, and lots of men sitting around tables eating sizeable platefuls while listening to Ray Liotta’s salty stories. Instead of properly focusing on Italian-American and African-American race tensions, this unfocused story serves up a full piatto of players and backstories, and ends up doing none of them justice. It all makes for a very dull companion piece to the series, and even diehard fans of the show will struggle to get anything out of this.

Marone, indeed.

The Many Saints of Newark / Directed by Alan Taylor (US, 2021) with Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga. Starts September 23.