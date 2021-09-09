× Expand Photo: Bioscop

Modern masterpiece for some, stomach-churning catalogue of depravity for others.

“If there’s one thing you can say about mankind, there’s nothing kind about man”, growled Tom Waits in the appropriately titled song ‘Misery is the River of the World’. For his third film, Czech filmmaker Václav Marhoul adapts Jerzy Kosiński’s divisive and seemingly unfilmable 1965 novel The Painted Bird and takes a trip down the Waitsian river of the world.

This beautifully filmed monochrome odyssey explores conflict through the chaptered story of a young boy (Petr Kotlár)’s ordeals through Eastern Europe during World War II. He is a witness to human depravity and the atrocities of war, reminding us that humankind has often shone through its malevolence and lack of humanity.

Having premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival to both standing ovations and walkouts, this gruelling travelogue can often seem like a needlessly punishing game of one-upmanship that puts the viewer’s endurance to the test; only in its overwhelmingly emotional last act does the apparent gratuity and borderline grotesque shock factor on show reveal itself as completely vital and ultimately cathartic. Polarizing though it undoubtedly will be, The Painted Bird is an unforgettable piece of filmmaking.

The Painted Bird / D: Václav Marhoul (Czech Republic, 2019) with Petr Kotlár, Udo Kier, Julian Sands. Starts: September 09.