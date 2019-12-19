× Expand Photo courtesy of Tobis Film. Catch The Peanut Butter Falcon in Berlin cinemas now!

Fisherman, loner and thief Tyler (Shia LaBeouf) is leaving his worries behind, escaping by boat down the North Carolina swamps. His plans take a turn when he discovers Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a young man with Down’s syndrome, stowing away on his vessel. The 22-year-old has escaped from his assisted living facility and wants to go to a wrestling school to meet his TV wrestling hero. Thus begins an unlikely friendship…

Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz’ fantastically-titled first feature is an emotional and Mark Twain-esque tale of a pair of misfits, both running away from their lives and similarly in search of something new. The odd couple dynamic between the two is touching: earnest Zak and twitchy Tyler’s styles clash yet complement each other thanks to Zack Gottsagen’s superb performance and a never-better turn from Shia LaBeouf.

Don’t miss out on this lovely end-of-year surprise, one that has plenty of heart and that tenderly builds up to an emotional wallop that will leave you with a smile on your face and clutching tear-soaked tissues in your hands.

The Peanut Butter Falcon | Directed by Tyler Nilson, Michael Schwartz (US, 2019), with Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen, Dakota Johnson. Starts Dec 19.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.