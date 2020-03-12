× Expand Photo courtesy of Neue Visionen Filmverleih. Catch The Perfect Candidate in Berlin cinemas now!

Wadjda director Haifaa Al-Mansour returns to Saudi Arabia with The Perfect Candidate, a gently empowering fable about a young Muslim doctor, Maryam, who campaigns to win a seat on her town’s municipal council. The story – which is at times very reminiscent of the director’s debut film – concerns itself with women’s rights and entrenched prejudices, observing the possibility of changing dynamics through the lens of Maryam’s foray into politics. It’s a featherlight approach to Arabian society and its repressive misogyny, preferring a crowd-pleasing register as opposed to a more engaged stance. You might have hoped for something a bit less formulaic from Al-Mansour, but there’s a case to be made for the film’s warmth and sense of optimism being a radical act in and of itself. Mila Al Zahrani’s plays the headstrong Maryam to perfection, representing how determination can instigate change, and her performance ensures that the film works as an inspiring piece about sticking it to the patriarchy, and how small battles can lead to bigger victories.

The Perfect Candidate | Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour (Saudi Arabia, 2019), with Mila Al Zahrani, Nora Al Awadh, Dae Al Hilali. Starts Mar 12.

