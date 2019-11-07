× Expand The Report Photo courtesy of DCM Film Distribution. Catch The Report in Berlin cinemas now!

Capitol Hill newcomer, Daniel Jones (Adam Driver) is given the opportunity of a lifetime by senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) to investigate the CIA’s anti-terrorist activities. Working with only ‘declassified’ information, Daniel’s team are boxed inside a windowless room in the CIA’s basement. However, when they start to focus in on the enhanced interrogation techniques of CIA contractor Dr. James Mitchell (a magnificently ambivalent Douglas Hodge), a culture of habitual torture is revealed to be both unnecessary and ineffective. All of which brings The Report and its appreciation to an interesting and potentially difficult place. Since Hollywood had already fallen in line with the torture-is-necessary narrative in films like Katheryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty and Kiefer Sutherland’s 24, which versions of history will audiences now entertain as fact? Or will they just settle for the fear-orientated entertainments they’ve already been presented with?

The Report | Directed by Scott Z. Burns (US, 2019), with Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Douglas Hodge. Starts Nov 7.

