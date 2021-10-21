This week at the kino: French bulletins, masked killers & porn thrills

× Expand Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch is out this week and has divided the office... Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

It’s a chockablock week for tentpole releases, and there’s something for everyone.

First out of the gate is Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Finally on screens after delays and a successful Cannes premiere, it’s a loving ode to journalism which sees Anderson Andersoning in the Andersoniest way possible. That said, there’s dissension amongst the ranks as I go head-to-head with guest reviewer Mark Esper in our PRO and CON piece. Mesmerising whimsy or fan pleaser only? You decide.

Hot on its tail is Cry Macho, Clint Eastwood’s possible swansong that, against all odds, will charm the cowboy hat off you. It’s a brilliant time at the cinema and well worth checking out – read my full review to find out why.

Not in the mood for French-based whimsy or ageing cowboys? You'd better be, because the alternatives are two underwhelming sequels.

Indeed, what a disappointment it is to report that Halloween Kills, the sequel to the 2018 reboot, is a massive let down. Even fans of the beloved slasher franchise will have a hard time overlooking the poorly handled themes, the howlingly bad dialogue and the underused-to-the-point-of-cameoing Jamie Lee Curtis. As for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, we guess you won’t stay away, as the second chapter in the symbiote’s adventures is already smashing the box office... But there’s no harm in warning you that it’s utter pants.

× Expand Our EXBlicks series returns on the 26th Oct at 20:30, with the preview screening of Boy Meets Boy (Salzgeber & Company Medien).

On the events front, buckle up – it’s a busy, eclectic time:

The 3rd edition of Soura Film Festival kicks off today (until Oct 24) – the queer film festival sheds light on cinematic talents from the SWANA region. This year’s programme includes features like the heartwarming Death of a Virgin and The Sin of Not Living by George Peter Barbari and gives you the chance to catch this year’s Teddy Award winner Miguel’s War, Eliane Raheb’s documentary about facing the past and embracing suppressed longings. Check out their full programme here.

For those seeking something more arousing, we recommend you head to Moviemento and Babylon Kreuzberg for this year’s PornFilmFestival (Oct 26-31). It’s a fantastic line-up of films that celebrates all things erotic – and goes far beyond the initial titillation the name suggests. From Radu Jude’s satirical Berlinale-winner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn to Samaher Alqadi’s hard-hitting and breathtakingly intimate documentary As I Want, to Erika Lust’s new film, The Intern – A Summer of Lust, via the festival’s brilliantly diverse shorts programmes – featuring categories such as Fun Porn, Fetish, Experimental and BDSM – PFFB are catering to every need, kink and desire. Read our full festival preview and get booking your tickets quick sharp!

Finally, after our successful run of English Days at Lichtblick last month, we cordially invite you to the return of our EXBlicks series on the Oct 26 at 20:30, with the preview screening of Boy Meets Boy. Daniel Sánchez López’ modern queer love story is set in Berlin and sees a Brit’s last 15 hours in the capital take a Linklater-ish spin when he meets the object of his affections on the dance floor. Come watch, stay for the director's Q&A, and chat to us afterwards. We’re quite nice, really.

That’s it for this week. Happy screenings, let us know what you make of The French Dispatch and we hope to see you on the 26th at Lichtblick!