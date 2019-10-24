This week at the kino: He's back!

× Expand Terminator: Dark Fate Photo by Kerry Brown, courtesy of Paramount Pictures. Catch Terminator: Dark Fate in Berlin cinemas now!

There’s not much out this week on general release, apart from the sixth installment in the Terminator franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate. And while it isn’t half bad, especially compared to the last two Terminator films, there’s just no denying that they need to finally pull the plug on the franchise. Our main tip is to forego end of the world shenanigans and head down to the PornFilmFestival, which is in full swing.

If porn’s not doing it for you, and you’re already gearing yourself up for Halloween, two kinos have two early treats for you. On Friday (Oct 25), Babylon are treating us to a horror exploitation double-feature with two formally banned, digitally remastered and completely uncut horror classics: Roger Watkins’ The Last House on Dead End Street (1973) and Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974). It all starts at midnight, with classic exploitation film trailers and vintage drive-in ads to boot! And if that doesn’t quench your blood lust and you’re aching for more, head down to Rollberg on Saturday (Oct 26) at 22:30 - Creepy Crypt are showing the underappreciated 1983 slasher-whodunnit The House On Sorority Row. Partly inspired by Les Diaboliques and reminiscent of Black Christmas, this cult flick follows seven sorority sisters who, after a prank-gone-wrong, are being sliced and diced one by one during a graduation party. The 1980s vibe, the less-is-more approach to gore (even if one particular death reveal is a proper humdinger), as well as one of the most underrated Final Girls of the 80s, should delight fans and novices alike.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.