This week at the Kino: The trouble with Tarantino

This Saturday (Aug 17), EXBlicks teams up with Asia Film Berlin to present an evening of thrillingly experimental short films by Korean multimedia artist Cha Ji Ryang, who’s in town this summer for a residency at ZK/U. Join us at Lichtblick Kino for an 8pm start. Screening on Wednesday (Aug 21) at Kino in der Kulturbrauerei as part of the 2019 Pop-Kultur festival, Everybody in the Place: An Incomplete History of Britain 1984-1992 is a riveting doc which sees artist Jeremy Deller chart the history of British rave culture. This week’s big new release is Quentin Tarantino’s latest opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, an idiosyncratic take on the Manson family murders. Our reviewer was decidedly unimpressed by the film’s aimless narrative and questionable gender politics, but other members of our team appreciated its melancholy vibe and stellar performances. If you’re after something more family-friendly, Toy Story 4 belatedly hits German screens this week. It may not be the strongest of the series, but its bittersweet ending packs a real emotional punch. And for the hardcore cinephiles among you, Angela Schanelec’s I Was at Home, But… (Ich war zuhause, aber…) is an utterly enigmatic portrait of a middle-class family under duress, which proved one of the more divisive films at this year’s Berlinale.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.