This week at the Kino: A long night, Weimar classics and German zombies

This Saturday (Aug 24), head to Zukunft am Ostkreuz from 3pm for the seventh annual Long Night of Film Festivals. The curators behind many of our favourite indie movie events – from Achtung Berlin to the Christmas Film Festival – have joined forces to assemble a wildly eclectic programme of under-the-radar gems, complemented by live music from the likes of post-punk artist Candice Gordon. On Museum Island enjoy the ninth annual UFA Film Nights, open-air screenings of Weimar-era masterpieces accompanied by live music. Tonight at 21:00, catch Fritz Lang’s 1929 sci-fi epic Woman in the Moon, while tomorrow (also 21:00), they’re screening Ernst Lubitsch’s sublime 1919 biopic Madame DuBarry. It looks like we’re set for a final heatwave before Freiluftkino season draws to a close, so head to Mariannenplatz this weekend to check out Jim Jarmusch’s Cannes-opening zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die (Sat 24) or the brand new Final Cut of Francis Ford Coppola’s Vietnam war masterpiece Apocalypse Now (Sun 25). On general release this week, Endzeit is a slick feminist post-apocalyptic thriller set in the German countryside – check out our interview with director Carolina Hellsgård. Gloria Bell sees Chilean maestro Sebastián Lelio remake his own fine 2013 drama Gloria, this time in English with Julianne Moore in the lead role. Crawl is a streamlined, schlocky creature feature that serves as the perfect antidote to this summer’s haul of bloated blockbusters. And I Am Mother is an engrossing Aussie sci-fi tale that went straight to Netflix months ago in other territories.
Check our OV search engine for showtimes.