This week at the kino: Lynch, Kubrick and a Christmas fest

× Expand Photo courtesy of eOne Paramount. Catch Wild Rose in Berlin cinemas now!

We have several tips for you this week when it comes to new releases: seek out Aquarela, a stunning and unique documentary about the awesome power of water, as well as the foot-stomping and effervescent Wild Rose. We interviewed the director of Wild Rose, Tom Harper, and asked him about his uplifting film and comparisons with A Star Is Born.

Like Wild Rose, The Kindness of Strangers also deals with family; but unlike Harper’s deft tonal balancing act, it comes off as a maudlin mess. Avoid that one, as well as Supervized, which ruins a promising premise of retired superheroes and becomes one of the worst things you’ll see this year. We suffered through it so you don’t have to.

The big release this week (and last major one this year before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits next Wednesday – keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming review, and make sure to book your tickets in advance!) is Jumanji: The Next Level. It’s a passably entertaining sequel to the 2017 reboot, but falls short of matching its predecessor’s charms. Elsewhere, Motherless Brooklyn is a stylish passion project from writer/director/actor Edward Norton; it isn’t as impactful as it could have been but Norton handles the central mystery of a Tourette’s suffering detective uncovering the truth behind his mentor’s death with aplomb.

New releases aside, head to Arsenal tonight for a screening of the 70mm print of David Lynch’s Dune at 20:00. Also look out for FK66’s series of late-night specials dedicated to Stanley Kubrick, with upcoming screenings of A Clockwork Orange and The Shining. (OmU screenings for A Clockwork Orange are on December 14 and 28 at 22:15; The Shining is on the December 11 and 25, also at 22:15.)

Looking ahead, the Christmas Film Festival is back for its fourth edition (from December 19–22 at Moviemento), with a special selection of unconventional Christmas films. Check out their programme, with a selection of films that addresses different facets of the holiday season. It kicks off with Estonian adventure film Phantom Owl Forest at 19:00.

Happy screenings all!