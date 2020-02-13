This week at the kino: Three shorts tips and a bombshell

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sony. Catch Oscar-nominated animated short Hair Love at Babylon on Feb 17.

It’s a slow week for general releases, with only Bombshell on our radar – we shamefully skipped Sonic The Hedgehog in favour of Berlinale pre-screenings, so do let us know what you made of it. Instead of focusing on new releases, make sure you check out our interview with German movie critic Rüdiger Suchsland, who discusses the far-right threat to culture in Germany and how Hollywood cinema has prophesied America’s current predicament, as well as our introduction to this year’s Berlinale, if you haven’t already done so.

Otherwise, we’ve got some Shorts-based tips for you. Now that the Oscars are done (three cheers for Parasite!), we urge you to head to Babylon on the February 17 to catch the special Berlin screening of the Oscar-nominated shorts, organised by Mobile Kino. There are two programmes (Live Action, starting at 19:30, and Animation, at 21:30), both featuring the recent winners: Marhsall Curry’s The Neighbor’s Window and Matthew A. Cherry’s fantastic Hair Love.

It’s also worth noting that the Brave Futures Film Race takes place this weekend. Emmy-nominated web platform OTV-Open Television brings their 48-hour film race to Berlin. It’s an intersectional film competition that encourages anyone to make a short film in 48 hours (or less), which incorporates one prop, one theme and one action. The competition takes place from February 15 through 17; the submitted and completed films will be screened and voted on by the public at Moviemento on February 25 and 26. Make sure to book tickets for that evening.

Lastly, Berlin Film Society’s straight 8 evening is happening next week (February 20) at Factory Berlin. Since 1999, straight 8 challenges anyone and everyone to make a short film on one super 8 cartridge, with no editing, grading or post. Berlin Film Soc is screening the best Super 8 shorts from last year, followed by a Q&A session with Ed Sayers, the founder and director of straight 8. Tickets are limited, so we encourage you to get on it sharpish!

Enjoy the shorts and keep your eyes peeled for our upcoming online Berlinale coverage, with interviews and film previews to let you know what films are worth queuing for.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.