This week at the kino: Human rights and a space odyssey

× Expand System Crasher Photo by Peter Hartwig. Nora Fingscheidt's System Crasher is out now in Berlin cinemas.

The second edition of the Human Rights Film Festival has started and boasts over 70 screenings and events taking place over various venues until Wednesday (Sep 25). Check out our preview, and don’t miss out on the opening film, Waad al-Kateab’s blisteringly personal and profoundly universal documentary For Sama, which screens tonight (Sep 19) at Hackesche Höfe Kino and next Tuesday (Sep 24) at Kino in der Kulturbrauerei.

On general release this week are two films which shouldn’t be worth getting angry about…but we just couldn’t resist: the big screen adaptation of TV show Downton Abbey made us miss the depressing twists and turns of Brexit, while the final chapter in the Rambo saga, Rambo: Last Blood, is tailor-made for the MAGA crowd. The biggest release of the week sees Brad Pitt getting jettisoned into outer space in James Gray’s long-awaited and divisive sci-fi movie Ad Astra. We couldn’t make our minds up on whether this goes stratospheric or plummets to the ground with a loud thud, so we’ve got a pro and con review for you. The film of the week, however, goes to Nora Fingscheidt’s Systemsprenger (System Crasher), a commentary on Germany’s child welfare system that features one of the best performances by a young actress this year. Warning: contains a distressing amount of screaming.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.