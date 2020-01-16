This week at the kino: Greeks, Brits and bad boys

× Expand Photo courtesy of the British Shorts Film Festival. Catch Rain Catcher in the British Shorts Festival kicking off tonight through Jan 22 at various city kinos.

We’ll keep things simple for this week’s general releases: rush to see Sam Mendes’ epic war film 1917, which is bravura filmmaking at its most thrilling, and feel free to avoid the third instalment in the Bad Boys series, Bad Boys For Life. It’s not as bad as it could have been, but we saw it so you don’t have to trouble your pretty little retinas about it.

It’s a busy time for film festivals in Berlin, with two standouts: British Shorts Festival and Hellas Filmbox. The first is the 13th edition of the shorts film fest, taking place in venues such as Sputnik Kino, ACUDkino, City Kino Wedding and many more. It starts tonight at City Kino Wedding and lasts until January 22. Their programme includes a spectacularly distinctive bunch of short films from the UK and Ireland, as well as two retrospectives that shouldn’t be missed. The second, the 5th edition of Hellas Filmbox, showcases the increasing quality of current Greek cinema. The festival kicked off yesterday and takes place at Babylon until January 19. It features some great feature films as well as a note-perfect shorts selection, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest project. Check out both our festival previews to make sure you’re not missing out.

Lastly, and in anticipation of the release of Taika Waititi’s new film Jojo Rabbit, Creepy Crypt are screening Waititi’s third film (which he co-wrote and directed with Jemaine Clement), What We Do In The Shadows (22:30, Rollberg). It’s a laugh-out-loud mockumentary horror comedy about a gang of vampires who live together. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t miss out, and keep your eyes peeled for our coverage of Jojo Rabbit next week.

