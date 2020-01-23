This week at the kino: Oscar contenders and Transmediale

× Expand Photo by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Catch Jojo Rabbit in Berlin cinemas now!

It’s a strong week for general releases and exclusive interviews!

We met with the filmmaker behind gems such as What We Do In The Shadows, Hunt For The Wilderpeople and Marvel highlight Thor: Ragnarok, Kiwi director Taika Waititi. We also had a sit-down with the recently Oscar-nominated French director Ladj Ly.

Waititi’s latest release, the Oscar-nominated satirical black comedy Jojo Rabbit, is out today divided us, so we’ve got a PRO and CON review for you. As for Ladj Ly’s Les Misérables, which is competing for the Oscar for Best International Feature Film (formerly the Best Foreign Film category), it’s a thrilling, sphincter-tightening five-star triumph.

Elsewhere in Berlin, keep an eye out for 33rd edition of Transmediale, which starts next week. This year’s instalment, “End to End”, focuses on communication in the digital society. The festival opens on January 28 with the month-long exhibition at HKW, and the Film & Video day, a programme of shorts and talks focusing on online video culture, starts on January 30 at HKW. Also, make sure you make the most of the last days of the Kenji Mizoguchi retrospective, still ongoing at Arsenal until the end of the month, with those precious English subs.

Check our OV search engine for showtimes.