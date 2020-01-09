This week at the kino: Sci-fi thrills and activism kicks

× Expand Photo courtesy of EIKON Media. Don't miss EXBlicks screening #widerstand, a portrait of activism in Athens, Vienna and Berlin, on Monday, Jan 13, at 8:30pm.

It’s a bit of an underwhelming week for general releases, but fear not, the weekend is chock-a-block full of goodness. Let’s get the new releases out of the way.

The promising director and cast behind The Grudge can’t save this new instalment in the J-horror franchise from being punishingly bland, while a more arthouse horror-inflected film, Little Joe, never reaches its full potential and ends up as something of a disappointment. There’s a music doc, Swans: Where Does A Body End?, which starts off well but descends into an interminable puff piece. The best of the lot is most definitely Queen & Slim, a timely and thought-provoking lovers-on-the-run story that has its ups and downs but ultimately satisfies.

Now, onto the really good stuff. This weekend sees the start of the horror and sci-fi showcase Fantasy FilmFest White Nights, taking place at Kino in der KulturBrauerei from Saturday til Sunday. Our top picks include Canadian thriller Disappearance At Clifton Hill (Saturday at 17:45), Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit (Sunday at 17:15) and mystery sci-fi Synchronic (Sunday at 19:30). Babylon also have a 14-hour sci-fi marathon that is worth checking out: their third Sci-fi Sleepover features screenings of 1982’s The Thing, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Event Horizon and Blade Runner: Final Cut, as well as prize giveaways and sci-fi quizzes.

To prolong the fun, feel free to join us on Monday at Lichtblick Kino for this month’s EXBlicks. We’re screening Britta Schoening’s #widerstand, a portrait of activism seen through three young and very different political activists based in Athens, Vienna and Berlin. The film will of course be followed by a Q&A session with the director. Don’t miss out.

Lastly, both Hellas Filmbox and British Shorts festivals start next week – make sure to book tickets in advance and keep your eyes peeled for our festival previews, which shall be making their way online soon.

