This week at the kino: Sequels, spies and superheroes

Catch Doctor Sleep in Berlin cinemas now!

Today marks the start of Around The World In 14 Films festival, which blows out its 14 candles this year in style. Consistently one of the best curated festivals around and an end of year treat, this year is no exception, so make sure to check out our full festival preview for what not to miss.

It’s a big week for sequels on general release: freeze or shine, the choice is yours, as both The Shining and Frozen get long-awaited Pt.2s. Doctor Sleep is the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, starring Ewan McGregor as the older Danny Torrance who is battling demons from his past. While it’s hardly a perfect continuation, it’s still better than it had any right to be. As for Frozen II, we’ll let you be the judge of whether it’s a perfectly fine follow-up to Disney’s 2013 breakout hit or if they’ve really got to let it go, with our PRO and CON review.

Elsewhere, there’s Official Secrets, a serviceable telling of the true story of British secret service employee-turned-whistleblower Katherine Gun, starring Keira Knightley. Whatever you do though, avoid Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, a saccharine mess that’ll leave you flabbergasted as to how the director of the Before trilogy could have delivered something so howlingly rubbish.

If nothing at Around The World In 14 Films strikes your fancy this weekend, how about a Marvel Marathon on Saturday (Nov 23)? Babylon is screening 16 hours of the best MCU films back-to-back, including all the Avengers films, Captain America: Civil War and Thor: Ragnarok. From 12pm to 6am the next day, join other MCU fanatics, without forgetting to pack a pillow and a cape…I mean, blanket.

Looking ahead to next week, there’s the second Friends film night on Monday (Nov 25) to celebrate the Central Perk gang’s 25 years – catch another four handpicked episodes on the big screen at Rollberg at 20:00. And keep your eyes peeled for our festival previews of the Russian Film Week and French Film Week, both starting on Monday (Nov 25) and Wednesday (Nov 27) respectively.

