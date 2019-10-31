This week at the kino: Halloween tricks and Lithuanian treats

× Expand Portrait of a Lady on Fire Photo courtesy of Alamode Film. Don't miss Portrait of a Lady on Fire in Berlin cinemas now!

Happy Halloween everyone! If you’re not sure what to do tonight, there’s still time – from our EXBlicks screening of Parasite to horror shorts and terrifying double-bills, check out our Top 5 Tips For Halloween at the Kino.

If scares aren’t your thing, the 9th edition of LT Kino Goes Berlin, the Lithuanian Film Festival, starts tonight (Oct 31 through Nov 4) at ACUD Kino (20:00) with the screening of the Short Film Competition, followed by a lively set by Lithuanian post-punk girl band ShiShi at ACUD Club. Check out our festival preview for our highlights.

On general release, we’ve got the seasonally timely Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, which satisfies but falls short of spooky greatness. Less seasonal but utterly essential is this week’s stand-out and one of 2019’s very best films: Portrait Of A Lady On Fire. This exquisitely evocative and profound story of human connection is truly unmissable and sees French director Céline Sciamma at the height of her craft. Don’t miss it.

Looking ahead to next week, there’s the premiere of Marcus Vetter’s upcoming documentary The Forum on Monday (Nov 4) at Urania Kino (19:00). The German filmmaker was able to shoot behind the scenes of the World Economic Forum for a period of one year, a first in the event’s 50-year history. We meet some of the most powerful people in the world and witness diplomacy games and overhear private conversations in this timely, insightful, and at times impressively unsettling doc. Greenpeace CEO Jennifer Morgan and one of the managing directors of the World Economic Forum will be in attendance.

And finally, the 35th International Short Film Festival Interfilm gets underway next week on Tuesday (Nov 5) at the Volksbühne. Taking place primarily at ACUD, Rollberg and Babylon kinos until Nov 10, it is organised around six timely programmes dealing with opposition and surveillance, borders and migration, and the Mauerfall.

