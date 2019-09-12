This week at the kino: Scary stories and a Webfest

× Expand A Good Woman Is Hard To Find Catch the gory A Good Woman Is Hard To Find at Cinestar on Saturday at 18:00.

It’s a quiet week for general releases, so we recommend you head down to the final days of the Fantasy Film Fest at Cinestar. Casey Affleck’s excellent directorial debut, Light Of My Life, awkwardly screens on Friday at 14:00, while the gory A Good Woman Is Hard To Find, which sees a desperate mother go head to head with the local drug mafia, is on Saturday at 18:00. Closing the festival on Sunday at 21:00 is the Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark. It’s out end of October in kinos, but it’s worth catching it with the festival crowd if you can.

The 25th Jewish Film festival is well under way and screens the excellent Frau Stern on Friday (19:45 at Fontane Kino) and Sunday (20:00 at Capitol Konigs Wusterhausen). The film was awarded the German Film Critics’ Prize and the Prize for Best Feature Film at the Achtung Film Festival, as well as a posthumous award for Ahuva Sommerfeld, who plays the titular role. Elsewhere, To Dust, Shawn Snyder’s tragicomedy about an orthodox widower seeking answers after his wife’s death, is showing on Saturday (21:00 at Delphi Lux) and Sunday (20:00 at Filmtheater Am Friedrichshain).

The fifth edition of Webfest, Germany’s first international festival dedicated to presenting digital short form series from around the world, is on from Thursday to Saturday. From screenings to conferences and workshops, the theme of this year’s festival is #WFBPOWERUP, an initiative which sees complete gender parity on Webfest’s stages. Check out the programme.

Lastly, we just got back from the sun-kissed Lido, so don’t forget to check out our round-up of this year’s 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival.