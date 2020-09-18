This week at the kino: Unconventional biopics and Sunday brunch with EXB

× Expand Benedict Andrews’ new biopic about Jean Seberg, starring Kristen Stewart, is one of two big releases this week. Photo: Prokino Filmverleih

There are two main releases this week at that are vying for your attention. The first is Benedict Andrews’ Seberg, a conspiracy thriller inspired by the true events that sees Kristen Stewart portray Jean Seberg, the star of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, and how she becomes an enemy of white conservative America in the late 1960s. It’s a flawed but intriguing biopic that plays it fast and loose with the facts. We interviewed the Australian theatre and film director Benedict Andrews about his unconventional biopic and how we are currently living in a surveillance state. The second film is Roy Andersson’s About Endlessness – a collection of existential sketches which nabbed him the Best Director award at last year’s Venice Film Festival. We were a little more underwhelmed…

Berlin’s September festival madness is still ongoing: ALFILM continues, while the rescheduled edition of Achtung Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday. The festival directors highlighted their desire to “do (their) part to celebrate cinema and the big screen” and have maintained the festival programme as originally planned, even if the usual week-long festival is taking place in a reduced form from until the 20th. Exberliner won’t be awarding a prize this year; however, as is our time-honoured tradition, we’re presenting a handful of our festival highlights at Lichtblick Kino over the course of 2 days (19-20/09), all with English subtitles and moderation. Check out our full preview of English Days.

That’s it from us this week. Stay safe, wear your masks, and make sure to join us this weekend for English Days – we’ll throw in brunch on Sunday!