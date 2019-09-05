This week at the Kino: Two festivals and a Maradona doc

× Expand Ready Or Not Get your B-movie thrills with Ready Or Not, playing this Saturday (Sep 7) at 20:15 as part of Fantasy Film Fest at the Cinestar Sony Centre.

Horror and sci-fi fans, get thee to the Fantasy Film Fest, which is already in full swing at CineStar. This weekend, we recommend the late-night screening of Joe Begos vampire odyssey Bliss on Friday (Sep 6) at 23:00, the schlocky B-movie pleasures of Ready Or Not on Saturday (Sep 7) at 20:15 and we enjoyed Jessica Hauser’s Cannes-debuting botanical thriller Little Joe, which screens on Sunday (Sep 8) at 18:15. For more information on what not to miss, check out our preview of the festival.

The 25th Jewish Film Festival starts this Sunday (Sep 8): the festival is comprised of features, shorts and TV shows, screened at 14 venues across Berlin and Brandenburg. The opening film, Crescendo, sees Toni Erdmann star Peter Simonischek play a renowned conductor of an Israel-Palestian youth orchestra established as a symbol of rapprochement. For more info on what not to miss, here’s our preview.

Exberliner are currently at Venice for the 76th edition of the film festival: check out our coverage, which includes first look reviews of James Gray’s Brad Pitt-starring space odyssey, Ad Astra (out in cinemas on Sep 19, the Nina Hoss-starring Pelikanblut, and our spoiler-free review of the eagerly anticipated Joker, which hits the screens early October.

On general release this week, you can skip Tell It To The Bees, the middling adaptation of Fiona Shaw’s 2009 novel, and our reviewer wasn’t too impressed with It: Chapter 2, an uneven continuation of Andy Muschietti’s well-received 2017 Stephen King adaptation. Documentary Diego Maradona is a must-see for those interested in the myth of the Argentian football legend, even if the overall result doesn’t quite reach the same heights as Asif Kapadia’s previous offerings (Senna, Amy). The week’s essential viewing is Nadav Lapid’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Synonyms, a formally bold and thematically provocative film that sees a young man renounce his troubled homeland and embrace Parisian life. Don’t miss out on our interview with the director.

