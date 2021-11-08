Visionär Film Fest turns five: What to catch this week

× Expand Farnoosh Samadi’s bold and hard-hitting 180° Rule follows a school teacher’s choice to counter her husband’s wishes. Photo: Visionär Film Festival

Visionär continues to grow as an interdisciplinary platform for emerging talents and champions new filmmakers from around the world.

This year’s 5th edition (Nov 10-14) features first and second films in Competition (all Berlin or German premieres), as well as short films made by Berlin filmmakers; it also sees the festival continue its stellar track record in respecting gender equality and gender inclusivity, with this year’s Feature Film Competition tallying eight female directors and three male directors.

Of note in Competition are Eduardo Crespo’s Nosotros Nunca Moriremos (We Will Never Die), a beautifully delicate story of mourning, and Farnoosh Samadi’s bold and hard-hitting 180° Rule, which follows a school teacher’s choice to counter her husband’s wishes and the dangerous secret she carries. This brilliant Iranian film reveals the lies inherent to patriarchal society and is one of the festival’s must-sees.

Visionär is also treating us to an Homage event celebrating Pedro Almodóvar: they’re showing his provocative debut film Pepi, Luci, Bom y otras chicas del montón (Pepi, Luci, Bom and Other Girls Like Mom), which combines drugs, sexual violence, lesbian romances and sadomasochism.

Also not worth ignoring is the Opening Night live film concert Kino Sonico: this is a female project, in which electro musician Akkamiau plays a new soundtrack for the 1924 silent film La Tierra de los Toros (The Land of the Bulls) by Jeanne Roques aka: Musidora, the pioneering French performer best known for her role as Irma Vep in Louis Feuillade’s Les Vampires. The bulk of her directorial work has been considered lost and only three have survived, including The Land of the Bulls, which has been restored by the CNC (Centre National du Cinéma).

Check out the full programme here and get booking!

Visionär Film Festival / Nov 10-14, ACUDkino.