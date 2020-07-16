× Expand Waves is in Berlin cinemas now. Photo: UPI

From the director of Krisha and It Comes At Night comes another family drama that movingly centres on parent-child relationships and the limits of forgiveness. We follow popular high school senior Tyler (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) who is under pressure to excel, and whose comfortable middle-class life threatens to collapse when a life-altering discovery is made.

For reasons which shall remain unspoilt, Waves is a film of two halves, with the second feeling less vibrant than the first. The film could have taken the time to say more about the African-American middle-class experience in current-day America, but it radiates enough compassion to occasionally feel life-affirming. Its wonderful soundtrack – ranging from Frank Ocean to Radiohead, via Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross instrumentals – is no small bonus.

Waves / Directed by Trey Edwards Shults (US, 2019) with Kelvin Harrison Jr, Sterling K. Brown, Taylor Russell. Starts July 16.