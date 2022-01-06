What's on at Berlin cinemas this week?

× Expand Lamb is out this week (Photo credit: A24)

The release slate for the month of January is starting to look a little lean, as several films have been pushed back at the last minute... Pedro Almodovar’s Parallel Mothers and the stunning What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? are two early casualties of Omicron, and let’s hope that they get new release dates sharpish.

That said, this first week of January is a simple one to guide you through: there’s one must-see and one must-avoid. Let’s start things off by accentuating the positive...

LAMB

× Expand Lamb is the film of the week (photo credit: A24)

Lamb is the debut film by Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson, about a couple, Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who adopt a child that’s woollier than your average bundle of joy... It’s a strange and moody fable that walks a tightrope between atmospheric body-horror inflected chiller and deadpan comedy. It also shares some interesting parallels with last year’s Cannes winner, Titane. Read on to find out more, and long live the new woolly flesh!

THE KING’S MAN

× Expand The King's Man is the flop of the week (photo credit: MARV)

After nine proposed release dates and two years since its original November 2019 release date, we get this third chapter in the Kingsman franchise, The King’s Man. Matthew Vaughn’s prequel is a tonally muddled and mediocre affair that really should have gone directly to streaming or DVD. Here’s why.

EVENTS AND FESTIVALS

× Expand City Hall is screening at this year's Unknown Pleasures film festival.

On the events front, head to Unknown Pleasures festival, which is well under way at Arsenal and lasts until Jan 19. The 12th edition of the American Independent Film Festival presents a selection of current independent films from the US, with a focus on socio-political tensions told from an autobiographical perspective. From Mona Fastvold’s award-winning The World To Come to Skinner Myers’ debut film The Sleeping Negro and Frederick Wiseman’s City Hall, here are our recommendations for the festival.

