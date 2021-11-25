What's on at Berlin cinemas this week?

× Expand Ridley Scott's second film of 2021, House of Gucci, is out this week. (Photo: MGM)

This week at the kino: What's opening in Berlin from December 02

It’s a very busy week for new releases, so strap in.

There’s something for everyone: a Lady Gaga-starring dynasty melodrama, a new Paul Verhoeven film about sapphic nuns, a hybrid doc you don’t want to miss, an all-female kiss-ass assassination squad, Italy’s Oscar submission, and a Gallic blast from the past...

HOUSE OF GUCCI

First up is Father, Son and Hamaguchi the House of Gucci. Ridley Scott’s second film of the year after The Last Duel is a messy, excessive and overlong soap opera... And I loved every melodramatic minute. From the ridiculous accents to the perfectly timed needle-drops all the way to some of the most scenery-chewing performances you’ll have seen all year, House of Gucci’s main register is not one of subtlety but it is damn entertaining. Read my full review for a more in-depth rundown.

BENEDETTA

Having screened in Cannes this year and fresh from its showings at French Film Week, Benedetta is Paul Verhoeven’s latest film about a clout-chasing novice nun in 17th century Italy, inspired by the nonfiction book ‘Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy’ by historian Judith C. Brown. While many have championed it as a subversive and powerfully erotic melodrama, with some even declaring it as Showgirls meets Sapphic Holy Orders, I had a different experience watching the film. Read on...

BLOODY NOSE, EMPTY POCKETS

As fun as House of Gucci is, this is my top pick of the week. Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets is finally out on screens, after its premiere at the Berlinale in 2020. Directorial duo Bill and Turner Ross chronicle the last night of service in a dingy Las Vegas dive bar; it’s a soulful barfly tableau that thrillingly blurs the lines between documentary and fiction. The hybrid end result beautifully questions what locations and communities mean to us, as well as the people we choose to surround ourselves with. It’s empathetic, surprisingly touching, and nothing short of essential.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Bill and Turner Ross, who talked to me about the themes they grapple with, the categorisation of Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets, and the Spice Girls. Yep, you read that right. Check out the interview here, and don’t miss out on this minor masterpiece.

THE HAND OF GOD

Much like with Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, German audiences get lucky this month with a limited big-screen release of Paolo Sorrentino’s È Stata La Mano Di Dio (The Hand of God) before it hits Netflix mid-December. It premiered in Venice this year (where it won several awards) and was recently selected as the Italian entry for the Best International Feature Film at next year’s Oscars. It’s a transportive coming-of-age story that’s exuberantly sentimental and disarmingly autobiographical. Don’t miss out on seeing it in kinos.

GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE

Less successful is Gunpowder Milkshake, a John Wick knockoff that isn’t an outright disaster but still fails to convince. It does boast two very strong and expertly choreographed shootout sequences, but even these can’t dispel the impression that a kick-ass cast were underserved by a derivative script.

LE FABULEUX DESTIN D’AMELIE POULAIN

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for the rerelease of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Le Fabuleux Destin d’Amélie Poulain (Amélie), which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. It’s back in cinemas as part of the nationwide, monthly cinema event Best Of Cinema, which brings cult films back to the screen every 1st Tuesday of the month.

The years have not been too kind to the Parisian whimsy: some have reappraised Amélie as a sickly-sweet style-over-substance affair and others feel that its lasting legacy has been the nose-bleedingly annoying Disneyfication of Montmartre. And it’s true that Yann Tiersen’s ubiquitous soundtrack has been played to death. However, this dreamy and life-affirming fantasia will always have a special place in my heart: 16-year-old me went to see it in France when it opened and it was the first film (outside of a film festival context) where a paying and unprompted audience unanimously stood up and clapped as soon as the end credits started rolling. They did so until the curtains were pulled. Yes, it was a French audience – and therefore prone to post-screening cheers and boos – and Amélie feels like it was tailor-made for them, as it’s essentially as French as a chain-smoking snail bathing in garlic... But this heartwarming moment of communion is what cinema is all about. I can’t wait to revisit it on the big screen once more, and hopefully my sentimental tales haven’t made you cringe into resisting Amélie’s lasting charms.

THIS WEEK'S FILM EVENTS & FESTIVALS

On the events / film festival front, I’ve got two cracking recommendations for you this week.

First up is Around The World In 14 Films, which starts tonight with the screening of Joachim Trier’s fantastic The Worst Person In The World. The festival has pulled out all the stops this year with a bumper edition consisting of twice the number of films. And what a line-up they’ve concocted: Cannes favourites, new films from Berlinale laureates, and a handful of Venice alumni, including Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, Pablo Larraín’s Spencer and 2021’s Golden Lion winner, Audrey Diwan’s essential L’Événement. Book your tickets if you haven’t already and head to Kino in der KulturBrauerei, Delphi Lux and Neues Off for the cinematic farewell to 2021 we deserve. Check out my full festival breakdown if you’re looking for further recommendations.

If you’ve missed out on getting tickets for Around The World, then my second recommendation has got your covered. Arsenal are bringing together the cinematic worlds of Dario Argento and David Lynch to explore The Depths of the Uncanny from this Friday until Dec 19. Curated by Gary Vanasian, the programme creates a dialogue between the selected films by both artists, delving into the bottomless pits of the human psyche. It’s by far the most comprehensive retrospective to Argento’s filmography to be presented in Germany, and I recommend you rush to book tickets to... well, as many films as your giallo-starved eyeballs can take. My top pick does remain L’Uccello Dalle Piume Di Cristallo (The Bird With The Crystal Plumage), screening on Dec 4 & 10. This 1970 masterpiece is Argento’s directorial debut and one of my favourite films of all time, a dizzyingly feverish murder investigation that is the most essential entry in giallo cinema: it established the genre’s trademark coda (black gloves, fetishist POVs, crimson blood splatters), features a creepily jittery score from Ennio Morricone, and paved the way not only for Argento’s more fantastical Suspiria and Inferno, but also for everything David Fincher did two decades later.

As for Lynch, from Blue Velvet to Inland Empire, via Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me and the underrated Lost Highway, you can’t go far wrong. However, why you’d miss out on the opportunity to celebrate Mulholland Drive’s 20th anniversary with screenings on Dec 5 & 15 is beyond me.

There we have it. Happy screenings and see you next week for Spielberg’s West Side Story remake...

This week at the kino: What's opening in Berlin from November 25

After last week’s banner release slate – Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Power of the Dog and First Cow (all still showing and worth your time and pennies) – this week is a comparatively more mellow affair.

Still, there are some gems worth seeking out, so here goes.

DÉLICIEUX (À LA CARTE)

Hungry? French director Éric Besnard is banking on it. He sets his historical piece, Délicieux (À la Carte), in pre-Revolutionary France, in which food becomes something of a proxy for societal change. We follow a talented head chef who, with the help of a mysterious woman, creates France’s very first restaurant. It’s a tasty confection that doesn’t do for food what Patrice Leconte’s Ridicule did for bon mots, but remains a gentle, warm and yes, delicious feast for the eyes. Read the full review for more.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Besnard, who talked to me about the aesthetic of the film, the link between cooking and filmmaking, and his thoughts on the various translated titles of the film. Stayed tuned for the interview, which will be published in the coming days.

RESPECT

Another high profile release this week is Respect, the Aretha Franklin biopic that only half works. As I mention in the full review, Jennifer Hudson delivers a powerhouse performance that’s lost in an estate-approved project that tends to play things a bit too safe. It’s miles ahead of the sanitised dreck that was Bohemian Rhapsody or the clunky The United States Vs Billie Holiday, but it still pales compared to the 2018 concert film / documentary feature Amazing Grace.

As a cheeky plug, check out my interview with music producer / director Alan Elliott, who brought Amazing Grace to the screen following the death of original director Sidney Pollack.

A PURE PLACE

Finally this week is the Greek-German production A Pure Place. I was giddy about watching this one, considering the WTF thrills of Nikias Chryssos’ 2015 film, Der Bunker (The Bunker). Sadly, this film about a mysterious cult located on a remote Greek island delivers visually but falls prey to some of the genre’s trappings. It’s not a complete disaster but the tone is all over the place and the ending feels a bit too neat compared to its more outré ambitions. Read on for more.

FILM EVENTS AND FESTIVALS

Französische Filmwoche (French Film Week) has kicked off this week. Celebrating French and Francophone cinema, the festival runs until Dec 1 and is well worth checking out. The excellent line-up includes some of this year’s Cannes titles, including Bruno Dumont’s thrilling and thought-provoking France, François Ozon’s brilliantly acted Tout S’est Bien Passé and Leos Carax’s unmissable new film (and English-language debut) Annette, which won the controversial director the award for Best Director earlier this year. Bonnes projections and read my full festival preview for more info on the festival’s hottest tickets. There are still some left, so don’t sleep on it.

Speaking of Leos Carax and because of the upcoming December release of Annette, Arsenal are doing a retrospective of the filmmaker’s oeuvre, in tandem with the Institut Français Berlin. From Mauvais Sang (1986) to Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (1991) via the divisive Holy Motors (2012), featuring Monsieur Oscar in his stretch limousine, now’s the time to revisit some classics.

If you’re not keen on Carax and French cinema isn’t you thing, then there’s very little anyone can do for you there are alternatives...

Like films? Enjoy poetry? Well, Zebra, the world’s first – and largest – international platform for short films inspired by poetry has got you covered. The Zebra Poetry Film Festival kicks off today (until the 28th) with its characteristically impressive innovative spirit. This year, audiences can look forward to a programme that shines a light on France. The festival takes place at Urania – check out the line-up here.

My main recommendation is to book tickets as quick as you can for Around The World In 14 Films. Starting on Dec 2 (until 11th), Berlin’s “festival of festivals” is treating audiences to a blissful nightmare, having programmed twice the number of films for their 16th edition... And they’re all so damn good it makes me want to cry. New films from Pedro Almodóvar, Pablo Larraín, Joanna Hogg, Andrea Arnold, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi and 2021’s Venice Golden Lion winning film, L’Événement by Audrey Diwan, are all vying for your attention... And in order to accommodate such a wide cinematic net, the festival is taking place not only at its regular haunt Kino in der KulturBrauerei but also at Delphi Lux and Neues Off. Here’s my full lowdown on the festival and for the love of all that’s good and pure, nab tickets while you can!

Lastly, don’t forget our monthly EXBlicks evening on Monday 29th. This month’s pick is Chasing Paper Birds, the debut film by Canadian-Croatian Berlinerin Mariana Jukica, which features Systemsprenger and Berlin Alexanderplatz’ standout performer Albrecht Schuh. Join us at Lichtblick Kino and stick around after the film for a Q&A with the director. And come say hello to the Exberliner gang – we don’t bite. Hard.

That’s it for this week. Enjoy the screenings, head to the festivals and say hello if you catch me at Cinéma Paris or the KulturBrauerei – the amount of tickets I’ve bought is making my head spin!

