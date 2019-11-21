× Expand Where'd You Go, Bernadette Photo courtesy of Annapurna Pictures. Catch Where'd You Go, Bernadette in Berlin cinemas now!

In adapting Maria Semple’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette, director Richard Linklater’s lat­est pins its butterflies to its lapel instead of a more caustic frame. The film follows architect Bernadette (Cate Blanchett) and her husband Elgin (Billy Crudup). The couple have it all, even a smart kid who they’ve promised any­thing should she pass school. When she does, housebound Bernadette starts to wrestle with the painful realities this will entail... Blanchett plays Bernadette as an abrasive Anna Wintour clone who frequently clashes with a wannabe perfect mother, played by Kristen Wiig. Their toxic interactions imply a dramatic pin-drop that can’t be far away. Sadly, however, any meatier material quickly becomes Meet The Fockers. Bereft of consistent tone, contrast or point to make, Where’d You Go, Bernadette ultimately finishes as starved of questions as its title does of punctuation.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette | D: Richard Linklater (US, 2019) with Cate Blanchett. Starts Nov 21.

