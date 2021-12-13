From Dakar to Kreuzkölln: Berlin's best African bites

× Expand Sample Senegalese classics like chicken yassa at Bantabaa in Kreuzberg. Photo: Bantabaa

Germany’s Hauptstadt has never been famed for its African food. But thankfully, Berliners’ ever-growing appetite for new flavours has sparked the creativity of a new league of chefs from the continent. Fancy a taste? Food influencer Sissi Chen (@eatinginberlin) shares her five best tips.

What about a meal of chicken yassa, the popular Senegalese classic (pictured above)? At Bantabaa, the chicken has been slow-cooked in a mustardy onion sauce and is served with a fusion of paprika, carrot, zucchini and cabbage on a generous plate of rice. Chilli on request!

Bantabaa Wrangelstr. 82, Kreuzberg

× Expand Neukölln's Lalibela serves up aromatic vegan, veggie and meat curries that are best enjoyed with your hands. Photo: Lalibela

The rich and powerful flavours of Ethiopia are best served on injera, a tangy fermented thin pancake that works like an edible plate. Lalibela serves up aromatic vegan, veggie and meat curries that are best enjoyed with your hands.

Lalibela Herrfurthstraße 32, Neukölln

× Expand This doughy-looking West-African staple is called fufu – and it’s been a TikTok hit in the last year. Photo: Afro-Base

This doughy-looking staple of the south coast of West Africa, from Ivory Coast to Ghana to Cameroon, is called fufu. It might not look that thrilling, but it’s been a TikTok hit in the last year. Afro-Base in Britz serves this firm mash of boiled cassava mixed with cocoyams and paired with a plate of their home-made peanut stew (from €10). An utterly satisfying meal.

Afro-Base Buschkrugallee 103, Britz

× Expand This hole-in-the-wall café on Reichenberger Straße is a great place to start if you’re interested in West African food. Photo: Senegambia

Senegal and Gambia share many similar recipes. This hole-in-the-wall café on Reichenberger Straße is a great place to start if you’re interested in West African food, which is influenced by its location along the Atlantic coast. Treat yourself to a plate of fried fish, and don’t pass on the super-spicy chilli sauce.

Senegambia Reichenberger Str. 72A, Kreuzberg

× Expand La Maison Bleue serves up Kolla, a hearty stew cooked in a clay pot of the same name for 12 hours. Photo: La Maison Bleue

Tunisian food has had so many different influences throughout history – and you can taste them in ras-el-hanout, the Arabic spice mix used throughout the Maghreb. At the newly opened La Maison Bleue, they use it in their kolla, a hearty stew cooked in a clay pot of the same name for 12 hours, with meat and/or various vegetables. Expect some delicious infused flavours and the added aroma of tomatoes, plums and potatoes (€15.90 with beef).

La Maison Bleue Pannierstr. 26, Neukölln